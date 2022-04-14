CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A child is fighting for their life in the hospital, after being hit by a pickup truck Thursday evening.

Chesterfield County Police said that the juvenile was riding a motorized scooter at the intersection of Bach Lane and Vincent Lane around 6 p.m. when they were hit by the driver of the truck. The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the truck did remain on scene after the incident.

Chesterfield Police did not confirm the age or gender of the child.

