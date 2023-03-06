CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Chippenham Parkway at the Powhite Parkway interchange has caused the northbound lanes of the road to close.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at the ramp from northbound Chippenham Parkway to eastbound Powhite Parkway.

Chippenham Parkway was closed in both directions between Jahnke Road and Powhite Parkway but the southbound lanes have since reopened.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.