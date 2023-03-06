CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Choice Waste Services offers an opt-out policy as Chesterfield County transitions away from offering curbside recycling service.

The new recycling model allows citizens to work directly with private companies for recycling collection. Since Choice is one of the largest private haulers in the county, with 40,000 customers for their trash collection services, they are transitioning residents into three phases:

The first 33% of customers will be switched to Choice’s curbside recycling on April 1, 2023

The second 33% of customers will be switched on May 1, 2023

The third 33% of customers will be switched on June 1, 2023

All customers will receive a new recycling cart and be opted into the program unless stated otherwise. According to Choice, all residents are welcome to opt out of the service and/or request that it be delayed by contacting their customer service.

To read more about Choice Waste Service’s opt-out policy, click BELOW: