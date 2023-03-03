CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As residents in Chesterfield County prepare for a curbside recycling transition, a representative with Choice Waste Services spoke to 8News about why they are doing things a little differently.

Choice is one of the largest private haulers in the county — with 40,000 customers for their trash collection services. Because of this, they will be offering their curbside recycling services with an “opt-out” policy. Meaning that all Choice customers will automatically be opted into the curbside recycling service.

Earlier this year, the company sent customers three letters, two automated calls and one email alerting them to the details of the transition.

In addition, because of the large number of customers, the company has elected to stagger its transition:

The first 33% of customers will be switched to Choice’s curbside recycling on April 1, 2023

The second 33% of customers will be switched on May 1, 2023

The third 33% of customers will be switched on June 1, 2023

All of these customers will start being charged $8.95 monthly for these services starting on the month that they are switched over. All Choice customers will also receive a new 95-gallon recycling cart before service begins. Recycling will be collected on the same day as regular trash collection.

However, Choice says that all customers are welcome to opt out of the service and/or request that the service be delayed by reaching out to their customer service. Scheduling accommodations can be made and refunds can be paid to those who request them, according to Choice.

Those interested in taking advantage of the waived fees offered by the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) can ask Choice to delay their curbside recycling service until July 1. Chesterfield County claims that CVWMA will continue offering curbside recycling service until June 30.

All other private haulers in Chesterfield County have instead chosen an opt-in policy, meaning that it is the responsibility of the customer to reach out and request curbside recycling services. For more information on the companies offering these services on July 1, visit the Chesterfield County website.