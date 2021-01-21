Church in Midlothian offering family meals to anyone in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Tomahawk Baptist Church in Midlothian is handing out free meals until 7 p.m. today. These family style meals are available to anyone in need.

The food bags will include pantry staples to make at least four simple meals at home.

The distribution is being done drive through style, people can pull into the lower parking at 12920 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Virginia.

Food bags will be distributed again on Feb. 4 and 18 as well as March 4 and 18.

Donations can be made to the community pantry Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.