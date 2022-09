CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Clover Hill High School in Chesterfield County is closed Tuesday due to a power outage, according to Dominion Energy.

A media representative for Dominion Energy said crews are at the scene working to replace a bad transformer, which caused the outage at the school.

The Dominion Energy power outage map online lists a current estimated time of restoration between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.