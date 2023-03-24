CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A coal refuse fire in the Winterpock community of Chesterfield County has been successfully extinguished after burning for weeks.

The fire was first reported by residents — who claimed there was a strange smell in the area — on Wednesday, March 8. However, it wasn’t until March 9 that authorities determined the smell was due to a smoldering coal refuse pile from the historic Beaver Slope coal mine.

On Friday, March 10, the Virginia Department of Energy reported that while the pile’s size is 100 by 30 feet, the fire itself was contained to a few spots within the pile. According to the department, the coal refuse was the result of the Bright Hope Coal Company operating in the area in 1877.

“At the time, technology was not available to better separate coal from rock during the mining process,” a statement from the department explained. “Environmental regulations were also not in place to properly reclaim this material so the spoil that resulted from mining was often just left in piles.”

The Virginia Department of Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land (AML) team declared the fire an AML emergency and on Friday, March 17, work began to put out the fire. A contractor with experience in extinguishing coal refuse fires, AJS Excavation Incorporated, was brought in to remove the burning areas of the pile in phases, then spread the fire out and spray it with water. It reportedly cost $63,050 to fix the problem.

“It looks to be an accidental human cause,” said arah Kesterson, Manager of Communications with the Virginia Department of Energy. “Sometimes these piles can start a fire on their own, but it looks like it was an outside source that caused the fire.”

The fire was reportedly extinguished on Wednesday, March 22, and Thursday was spent encapsulating the coal refuse pile with a fine stone to create an air-tight seal around the material. Virginia Energy also said that additional erosion control measures were left in place to protect surrounding water sources.