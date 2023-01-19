CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is inviting college students to prepare for their future careers and expand their knowledge of how local government works through the county’s 2023 internship program.

During the 10-week internship, which runs May 30 through Aug. 3, interns will have the chance to meet with county leaders, work directly with county employees, attend training and participate in teambuilding exercises to complement their experience-based learning.

Internships are available in the following departments this summer:

Accounting

Communications and Media

Fire and EMS – Human Resources Division

Information Systems Technology

Juvenile Detention Home

Learning and Performance Centers

Chesterfield County Public Libraries

Mental Health Support Services

Office of Constituent Services

Parks and Recreation

Sheriff’s Office

Transportation

Utilities

Interns will be selected based on departmental needs and the student’s field of study and experience. The intern pay rate is $14 per hour for undergraduate students and $16 per hour for graduate students.

Interested applicants must be enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program at an accredited institution and have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2.8. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, Feb. 12.

To learn more about individual internship programs or to apply, visit Chesterfield County`s Internship website.