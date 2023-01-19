CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is inviting college students to prepare for their future careers and expand their knowledge of how local government works through the county’s 2023 internship program.
During the 10-week internship, which runs May 30 through Aug. 3, interns will have the chance to meet with county leaders, work directly with county employees, attend training and participate in teambuilding exercises to complement their experience-based learning.
Internships are available in the following departments this summer:
- Accounting
- Communications and Media
- Fire and EMS – Human Resources Division
- Information Systems Technology
- Juvenile Detention Home
- Learning and Performance Centers
- Chesterfield County Public Libraries
- Mental Health Support Services
- Office of Constituent Services
- Parks and Recreation
- Sheriff’s Office
- Transportation
- Utilities
Interns will be selected based on departmental needs and the student’s field of study and experience. The intern pay rate is $14 per hour for undergraduate students and $16 per hour for graduate students.
Interested applicants must be enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program at an accredited institution and have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2.8. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, Feb. 12.
To learn more about individual internship programs or to apply, visit Chesterfield County`s Internship website.