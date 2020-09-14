Committee recommends having some Chesterfield students return for in-person classes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The health committee tasked with providing Chesterfield County Public Schools with recommendations on when to reopen for in-person learning suggested to the school board Monday that the district allow a select group of students to return to classes in two weeks.

The committee recommended that Chesterfield schools allow students in Cohort 1, a group made up of K-12 students with disabilities and Special Education Level 2 students, to return to classes on Sept. 29 for a four-day week.

Guardians will be informed Tuesday on whether the board votes to have these students return by Sept. 29, however all families will have the option to choose whether they want their child to return or remain with online learning. If approved, the students will have classes each day of the week except for Wednesday, which will be used for a deep cleaning day.

The earliest possible return dates for the other cohorts are: Oct. 12 for Cohort 2, Oct. 26 for Cohort 3 and Nov. 9 for Cohort 4. A member of the committee, Nicholas Oyer, said Monday that cases have fluctuated in the past weeks but that the county appears to be outperforming other parts of the central region.

Students in Cohorts 3, 4 and 5 will have two days in-person and three days virtual once they are given the go-ahead to return.

The school district has plenty of bus drivers to cover students in Cohort 1 and routes are “planned and ready,” 8News learned. Transportation Director James Frye said during Monday’s meeting that the school system will be short 34 drivers during the start of the Cohort 2 phase, which could start on Oct. 12, and will have 30 openings.

