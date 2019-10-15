Community members worried about Swift Creek Reservoir’s water level

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Rainfall in Virginia has been six to 12 inches below norms since July. The numbers come from the Department of Environmental Quality, which issued a drought watch advisory last week.

On Tuesday, 8News went to the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield where neighbors continue to watch the lake shrink.

Chesterfield County Utilities said it’s typical for water levels to be lowest in October but officials say the reservoir is eight inches lower than normal. A man who takes people fishing on the lake told 8News he’s had to turn customers away because he can’t get his boat in the water.

A beautiful fall day — but no fishing because boats are stuck in the mud at Swift Creek Reservoir! One neighbor just told me he hasn’t seen the water this low in 20 years. How the drought is affecting that man’s fishing business at 5&6 on @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/k20ZcJCkYH — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) October 15, 2019

“I’m basically shut down right now,” said Charlie Machek, who is with the Swift Creek Reservoir Guide Service. “My boat won’t float off the trailer so I’ve been telling people writing their names down and keeping track of them and telling them if the water does come up we’ll go but otherwise look for next spring.”

The Swift Creek Reservoir is one of three water sources for Chesterfield County. County officials said while water levels are low, the James River has taken the biggest hit.

