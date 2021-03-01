Community partners needed for 8th annual Diaper Drive in Chesterfield

CHICAGO – APRIL 27: Procter & Gamble-brand Pampers diapers sit on a drugstore shelf April 27, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The price of diapers is set to rise this summer as manufacturers pass on higher production costs including such unique diaper materials as adhesives and super absorbents. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First and Infant & Toddler Connection of Chesterfield are asking community partners to step up and help collect children’s diapers for their 8th annual Diaper Drive that benefits first-time families.

The county programs are calling on local businesses, neighborhood associations, churches, and fraternity and sorority groups to host diaper drives. According to the county, there is a big need for diapers in sizes 3 through 6 this year.

Last year, the organizations collected more than 15,000 children’s diapers.

The diaper drive runs the entire month of march and Families First and Infant & Toddler Connection will be accepting all new diaper donations.

If you are interested in holding a diaper collection event contact Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator, at 804-318-8648 or rogersa@chesterfield.gov; or Leslie Pakula, Infant Program Manager, at 804-921-5060 or pakulal@chesterfield.gov.