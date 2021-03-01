Community partners needed for 8th annual Diaper Drive in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First and Infant & Toddler Connection of Chesterfield are asking community partners to step up and help collect children’s diapers for their 8th annual Diaper Drive that benefits first-time families.
The county programs are calling on local businesses, neighborhood associations, churches, and fraternity and sorority groups to host diaper drives. According to the county, there is a big need for diapers in sizes 3 through 6 this year.
Last year, the organizations collected more than 15,000 children’s diapers.
The diaper drive runs the entire month of march and Families First and Infant & Toddler Connection will be accepting all new diaper donations.
If you are interested in holding a diaper collection event contact Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator, at 804-318-8648 or rogersa@chesterfield.gov; or Leslie Pakula, Infant Program Manager, at 804-921-5060 or pakulal@chesterfield.gov.