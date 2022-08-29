CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield community is speaking out after an argument at a funeral service turned into a shooting Saturday, Aug. 27.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, a few off-duty officers were waiting outside New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road to conduct a funeral escort, when they overheard several gunshots from inside the building around 12:20 p.m. Officers went inside to investigate and found that no one was injured.

Pastor Rosalinda Rivera released a video statement on behalf of the church via Facebook, where she explained their security measures.

“We have a contract with Chesterfield County Police and there is always a police officer on the outside of the building plus we have a very robust team on the inside of the building,” said Rosalinda Rivera, Pastor at New Life Outreach International Church.

However, during the incident, the building was rented by an outside party. In this case, security is not required. Following this incident, the church plans to only allow members to use the building and will require security at all functions.

New Life Outreach International Church (Photo: 8News Photojournalist, Paul Nevadomski)

Residents in the area said they are concerned about their safety after hearing about the incident. Carolyn Ingram has lived near the church for the past 54 years. She said her neighborhood is normally a quiet area and was shocked to hear what happened.

“I think it’s awful. Just there’s no real understanding of these things. People need to get along, settle their differences, and in sensible ways,” Ingram said.

As of now, no injuries have been reported. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-1251.