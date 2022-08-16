CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect reportedly broke into Taylor’s bar in Midlothian and stole $10,000 worth of gaming systems last month. 8News also learned of a similar situation that happened at another nearby business.

Police said the unknown suspect broke through multiple doors at Taylor’s to gain access to the main business on Tuesday, July 12. Once inside, police said the suspect stole the two gaming systems which contained more than $10,000 in cash.

Security cameras captured the suspect carrying a game machine out of the bar before returning to grab another. The suspect was seen wearing a hooded shirt and a gas mask. Over a month later and the suspect still has not been caught.

The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is searching for the suspect who broke into Taylor’s Restaurant in Midlothian and stole two tabletop gaming systems that contained over $10,000 in cash. (Photo: Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers Program)

The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is searching for the suspect who broke into Taylor’s Restaurant in Midlothian and stole two tabletop gaming systems that contained over $10,000 in cash. (Photo: Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers Program)

The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is searching for the suspect who broke into Taylor’s Restaurant in Midlothian and stole two tabletop gaming systems that contained over $10,000 in cash. (Photo: Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers Program)

The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is searching for the suspect who broke into Taylor’s Restaurant in Midlothian and stole two tabletop gaming systems that contained over $10,000 in cash. (Photo: Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers Program)

John Jolinski joined a poker league that frequently played at the bar. He said the incident was shameful.

“I’m always upset anytime there is criminal activity in an area, especially an area that I’m very familiar with,” Jolinski said.

The owners of Taylor’s did not want to go on camera but told 8News that the bar was closed when it happened.

Caddy’s Bar and Grill, also in Midlothian has a similar theft occur Thursday, Aug. 4. A suspect reportedly attempted to steal two machines but only got away with one.

“Probably less than $1,000 somewhere in that neighborhood,” said a Caddy’s manager. “Former employee called me around 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., told me that the door was smashed out. I immediately figured that what happened because it happened at Taylor’s.”

Police are actively investigating both of these incidents and trying to determine whether they are related. If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.