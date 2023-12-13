CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Compassion Animal Project will give away free pet food for furry friends in need this holiday season.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Compassion Animal Project will provide around 21,000 free meals for pets in its Pop-up Pet Food Pantry event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Holiday Barn Pet Resorts, located at 614 Johnston Willis Drive in the Midlothian area of Chesterfield County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The pet pantry will have 6,500 pounds of dog and cat food available to pick up for anyone in need for the holiday.