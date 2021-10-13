Complaints filed against four students, adult faces charges for Meadowbrook High School fight

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large fight sent Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield into lockdown on Sept. 23.

Police said at least 13 teens were involved with the fight. It took around 20 police officers to break up the fight and even more responded to the incident.

Now juvenile criminal complaints have been filed against four students. One 18-year-old who does not attend the school is facing criminal charges.

Chesterfield Police said three of the complaints were filed against teenage boys. The teens — ages 17, 15 and 14 — are accused of assaulting a School Resource Officer. Police filed a juvenile petition for assault on law enforcement for each of the boys.

The other juvenile criminal complaint was made against a 16-year-old girl who is accused of assaulting a school administrator. A juvenile petition for assault was requested for her.

As for the adult facing criminal charges, police said he was there with a group of other people to pick up students who had been in a fight earlier that day. Police said Rafael R. Day, Jr. was in the school’s office but left and joined the large fight after learning one of the students that was getting picked up was involved in the second fight.

Police said Day ignored commands to stop fighting and is facing charges for two counts of assault, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and trespassing.