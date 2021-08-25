Concerns over busing in Chesterfield County continue as more students return to class

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More kindergarteners made their way to Chesterfield County schools for their first day of school on Wednesday.

As more students return to class, the school district is still struggling with a shortage of bus drivers.

This is Chesterfield’s third day of the 2021 school year, and the issues are still persisting.

The dad of one student told 8News his daughter’s bus got to school at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, the same time school starts. He says his son, a 4th grader, was picked up at 10 a.m. on Aug. 23, and that bus normally comes at 8:47.

According to the CEO of rideshare app HopSkipDrive, some of the biggest problems are time and money.

It could take weeks to get a commercial driver’s license, and often, people with this license can find jobs that pay more than what Chesterfield County is offering bus drivers.

If you would like to apply to drive a school bus in Chesterfield County, head over to the school district’s careers page.