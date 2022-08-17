construction has begun on a development near the southern tip of the Swift Creek Reservoir. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Construction has begun on a new bank in Chesterfield, part of a larger commercial development at the southern tip of the Swift Creek Reservoir.

According to site plans filed with the county, the corner lot of the new strip mall, at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Duckridge Boulevard, will be occupied by a Chase Bank branch.



The proposed branch, totaling about 3,300 square feet of office space and associated parking, will be connected to nearby developments by an installed sidewalk and crosswalk.

A zoning case for the parcel, which won approval in 2021, shows four buildings, including the bank, two lines of storefronts and two restaurants.

Conceptual plan approved in 2021. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

In comments on the developer’s site plan, Chesterfield police made several recommendations for increasing the security of the bank once it’s completed. Recommendations included installation of video surveillance, use of solid wood doors and use of an emergency dispensing code that trips a silent alarm in the case of a robbery.

The developer will also be required to reforest the Resource Protection Area (RPA) that provides a buffer between the strip mall and the Swift Creek Reservoir.