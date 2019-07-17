Construction for new Publix forcing relocation of Chesterfield salon

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several businesses are temporarily shutting down due to the construction of a new Publix in the Huguenot Village Shopping Center.

One Chesterfield business that is facing temporary closure reached out to 8News Wednesday after a report about the Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano being forced to relocate due to the construction. Along with the restaurant, Le Pos Hair Studio has been told by its landlord, S.L. Nusbaum Realty Company, that it must move out by July 31.

The new space won’t be open for several weeks, leaving another business scrambling for a temporary location.

“We love it,” Sophia Chey, Le Posh Hair Studio’s owner, told 8News. “All the clients love it.”

For the past two years, the salon has called the Huguenot Village Shopping Center home. When Chey first moved in, she had a major renovation project on her hands.

“Everything. The floors, the ceiling, the walls, bathrooms,” Chey said.

Chey told 8News she was surprised when last summer her landlord told her she would have to move out.

“That you have to wrap it up. You’re going to have to tear this place up,” Chey said. “All the work I put into this place. It’s unfair.”

Chey told 8News she’s grateful her landlord Bob Butcher gave her the option to move nearby to this new building along Robious Road but the new space won’t be ready for weeks. The studio has to pack up by the end of the month.

“He’s like, ‘yeah, Sophia just put everything in storage and go on vacation,'” Chey explained.

A few shops over from the salon, at Marianne Kelley’s School of Dance, summer classes are underway.

“We love the Huguenot Village Shopping Center,” Kelley told 8News. “We’ve been here 20 years and grown our community.”

The school will soon move but not until September.

“We adopted a lease that already existed so our attorney looked it over and found that there wasn’t any way for them to ask us to leave,” Kelley said.

Frank Cowlings, the asset manager for the shopping center, told 8News they reminded Candela’s and Le Posh in February that their leases said they had to be out by July 31. Due to the construction process, the new spaces won’t be ready for possibly two months.

Bulldozers for Publix arrive Aug. 1.