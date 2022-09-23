CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Falling Creek Middle School in Chesterfield is getting a new look after school and county leaders approved the construction of a new building to accommodate the school’s 1,469 students.

Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the site of the new school to celebrate the occasion. The new building, which will open for the 2024-25 school year, is expected to cost approximately $100 million to construct and will accommodate up to 1,800 students. The project is being funded through Virginia Public School Authority bonds.

Speakers at Thursday’s ceremony noted that the partnership between the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and the School Board allowed for the construction of the new building to begin sooner than originally planned.

CCPS leaders “broke ground” during a ceremony celebrating the new replacement building for Falling Creek Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 22. Photo: CCPS

“Now is the right time to replace Falling Creek Middle with a larger, 21st-century building,” Debbie Bailey, Chesterfield County School Board member representing the Dale District, said in a statement. “The new building will better reflect the importance this community places on public education.”

The new building will sit next to the current school building, which can only accommodate 1,080 students.

According to Falling Creek Middle School Principal Sheryl Doswell, the project has been a big source of pride for the community and is long overdue for their students.