Cosby Village is under construction on Hull Street Road near Fox Club Parkway in Chesterfield. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Construction is underway on a new office and commercial park on Hull Street Road, which could host a kennel, brewery and pedestrian plaza.

Cosby Center, located on a parcel of land between Fox Club Parkway and Cosby Village Road, is a 20-acre commercial development that won approval from the county in March 2020 — just days before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the country to a halt.

Cosby Center is under construction on Hull Street Road near Fox Club Parkway in Chesterfield. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

At a hearing in March 2020, Dave Anderson, a consultant with the Timmons Group, told county supervisors that the project was aimed at bringing nearby amenities to a commuter-focused community.

“Most of these residents are in sort of a grab-and-go mode, it’s a sort of commuter situation,” Anderson said. “And what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to create more of a stay-and-play kind of context.”

Among the uses allowed by the zoning case are hotels, restaurants, consignment stores, theaters and craft breweries.

The project had to get special permission to sell alcoholic beverages, because the development is directly adjacent to the Cosby High School campus. They were granted an exception because the high school building itself was 780 feet from the development’s property line.

Concept Plan showing the proposed layout of Cosby Center. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

During his presentation, Anderson emphasized the project’s pedestrian connections to surrounding neighborhoods.

“We actually are walkable, literally walkable, to hundreds of single- and multi-family homes,” he said.

The pedestrian focus also extended to the setup within the project, with a central pedestrian zone built around a retaining pond.

“Within Zone 1 the applicant’s have proffered a lake promenade or pedestrian plaza around the lake that you see here,” a county planning official said. “Within this zone, the tenant size is limited, which would help to encourage a number of users here and to have gathering spaces for the patrons.”

The projects has undergone one major change since it won approval in March 2020 — the addition of a clause allowing a doggy daycare on the property, adopted by the board of supervisors in 2021.