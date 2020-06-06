Coronavirus update: 1st case of COVID-19 at the Chesterfield County Jail

Medical personnel test four people in a van for COVID-19, at Annandale High School, in Annadale, Va., Saturday, May 23, 2020. Coronavirus was testing available from Fairfax County at no cost and without a doctor’s order. Officials planned on testing about 1000 people from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing will be available at Bailey’s Elementary on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 6, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 48,532 cases of COVID-19 — 46,281 confirmed and 2,251 probable — Friday. The death toll is now at 1,453.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that nearly 6,400 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

5 inmates at Chesterfield County Jail test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office announced five inmates the Chesterfield County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The first positive COVID-19 case at the jail was released on Monday, June 1. The Sheriff’s Office said the offender’s results came back on Wednesday, June 3.

Officials said before the inmate was released, he was living in an area with 12 other inmates and never left for court appearances.

All of the 11 other inmates were tested, and four of them tested positive for COVID-19. The office said the inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic and had lived in the jail for several weeks.

The seven offenders who tested negative will remain separated from the rest of the jail population and tested again in a few days.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will not release any other information about the inmates because of medical privacy laws.

COVID-19 in Virginia

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic