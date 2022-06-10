CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield is looking for an interim supervisor to serve on the county board until a special election can be held in November.

The move comes after Leslie Haley, who was elected in 2016, resigned her seat to accept a position in the state attorney general’s office. Haley also ran against current attorney general Jason Miyares in the Republican primary.

Now, the county has released the basic qualifications residents will have to meet to be considered for the interim seat.

First, the applicant must be a resident of the Midlothian District, which spans the northwest corner of the county as shown below:

A map of the Midlothian magisterial district as of September 2019. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

If you’re unsure whether you live in the correct district, you can check on the county website using your address.

Applicants also have to be available for the four meetings of the board of supervisors between now and election day, which will take place on July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 21 and Oct. 26, as well as all any other commissions or boards they might be appointed to.

Finally, all candidates must fill out a financial disclosure form and submit to a background check, as all convicted felons will be barred from applying.

The board will finalize the application process at their June 13 meeting, at which time they also intend to set a timeline for the decision to be made and share details of the online application process.