CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – An expert has now revealed how much he thinks transforming Chesterfield County’s shuttered Southside Speedway would cost.

A new report, written by Martyn Thake, President of Motorsports Consulting Services and released on Monday, Nov. 14, shows extensive problems with the speedway that make it unsafe.

Chesterfield County additionally covered the topic at a board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. At this time, Thake said to transform the speedway to a workable racetrack again, it could cost anywhere between $10 and $15 million.

The track has cracked and warped pavement, barriers that aren’t safe anymore and decaying hospitality facilities, according to the report.