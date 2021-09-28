COVID-19 booster shots available at Rockwood Vaccination Center in Chesterfield

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Now that the guidelines are set for who can get a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine people have started making appointments for their boosters.

In Chesterfield County, residents can head to the Rockwood Vaccination Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian for their shot. The clinic is operated by the Chesterfield Health District at the following times each week:

Mondays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

People can either do a walk-in visit or sign up online ahead of time for an appointment. Anyone who wants their third shot will have to bring their vaccine card to confirm their earlier doses.

The booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available six months after someone gets their second dose. The additional shot is limited to people over the age of 65, high risk people and frontline workers.

For people still seeking a first or second dose of any COVID-19 vaccine they can also visit the Rockwood center. Parents will have to accompany any children wishing to get vaccinated at the clinic.