COVID-19 vaccines will be available for Chesterfield middle, high school staff on Thursday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — By the end of the week, all interested PK-12 school-based staff members and bus drivers in Chesterfield County will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty announced in a memo this morning that after receiving vaccine data, the school district has finalized plans to make this happen.

On Thursday, CCPS will be able to provide the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the remaining middle school staff awaiting shots and all 11 high schools.

Makeup opportunities will also be available for elementary school staff members and bus drivers who missed their first dose.

“We appreciate everything that the county government and local health department continue to do to help us vaccinate our employees as quickly as possible, given the limited vaccine supply available,” Dr. Daugherty wrote.

The school district also plans on hosting vaccination clinics next week for substitutes, TWAs and central office staff members.

Cohort No. 1 staff will start receiving their second round of shots next week. The school district said they are developing plans for second-shot clinics.

Dr. Daugherty said CCPS anticipates that all interested PK-12 school-based staff and bus drivers will be fully vaccinated by March 5.