RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A 37-year-old Chesterfield man with previous felony convictions pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge related to his possession of an assault rifle, handgun, ballistic vest and eight magazines of ammunition, according to a release from United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger. Matthew Lee Frezza had these weapons on him while riding in a pickup truck around the Robert E. Lee Monument during a period of civil unrest on June 12.

According to the release, Richmond police officers had observed the truck Frezza was in and two others driving recklessly around in the vicinity of the monument. The police engaged the truck in a traffic stop based on the reckless driving. RPD officers found Frezza and three other occupants armed with firearms, including assault rifles. 8News previously reported there were three different traffic stops done that night and multiple people were taken into custody.