Chesterfield County Police respond to crash that caused downed power lines. (Photos by Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police is responding to a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the 7900 block of Belmont Road is closed between Five Forks Lane and Cogbill Road for a vehicle crash and downed power lines.

Crews say the road will be closed for several hours before it reopens to drivers.

