CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crashed into a pole near Pocahontas State Park early this morning causing closures for a section of Beach Road.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. when a vehicle drove into a pole in the 8400-block of Beach Road on the western edge of Pocahontas State Park.

While the crash was initially reported to have resulted in injury, Chesterfield County Police reported that — as of 9:30 a.m. — no one had been hospitalized.

The damage to the broken pole resulted in all lanes being announced closed a little after 6:00 a.m.

The road closure begins a little after Gates Bluff Drive and ends near Nestor Road.

A motorist told 8News that the delay from the detour added an extra hour to her commute.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.