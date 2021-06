CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County.

According to a tweet from a Chesterfield County Police Lieutenant, the road was closed in both directions for about thirty minutes on Thursday evening.

Police say a car was traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a culvert. The car then overturned.

Two adults suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.