CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car crash has closed all east and westbound lanes on Midlothian Turnpike near the Windy Hill Sports Complex, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Chesterfield Police has confirmed that two cars were involved in the crash just before 7 a.m. in which several people were injured, the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The crash occurred near Old Hundred Road. Chesterfield Fire and EMS announced that the section of Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Center Parkway and Old Hundred Road will be closed “for an extended amount of time.” A power pole was also damaged in the crash.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.