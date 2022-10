UPDATE: All travel lanes have been reopened.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 caused heavy traffic backups for those on their morning commutes in Chesterfield County.

The crash was located on I-95 at mile marker 61, just before West Hundred Road. The north left shoulder and left lane were both closed due to the crash. Traffic backups reached 3.2 miles, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT advised drivers to take alternate routes.