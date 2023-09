CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash completely shut down 288 South in Chesterfield Tuesday morning.

The crash is located on 288 near the Route 1 interchange. All southbound lanes were shut down from the crash.

Chesterfield emergency response was called to the scene of the crash at 7:58 a.m. By 8:20 a.m., traffic was slow moving, but some lanes had been reopened in the area of the crash.

