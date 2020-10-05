Single-crash in Chester kills 1 person, driver on the run

CHESTER Va. (WRIC) — A driver is on the run after crashing into a tree and killing a passenger, Chesterfield Police said.
According to authorities, three people were inside of the car when the driver crashed into a tree and overturned along the 13100 block of Kingston Avenue.
One of the passengers in the vehicle was ejected and died as a result of those injuries. The second passenger remained with the vehicle.
According to police, the driver fled on foot. 8News crews saw several police cars along Bermuda Hundred Road potentially searching for the driver.
