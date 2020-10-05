Single-crash in Chester kills 1 person, driver on the run

CHESTER Va. (WRIC) — A driver is on the run after crashing into a tree and killing a passenger, Chesterfield Police said.

According to authorities, three people were inside of the car when the driver crashed into a tree and overturned along the 13100 block of Kingston Avenue.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was ejected and died as a result of those injuries. The second passenger remained with the vehicle.

Chesterfield crash
A single crash in Chester claimed the life of one person. (Photo: 8News)

According to police, the driver fled on foot. 8News crews saw several police cars along Bermuda Hundred Road potentially searching for the driver.

