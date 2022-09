CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers are currently at the scene of a crash in Chesterfield that has left one person injured.

At approximately 12:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Chesterfield County police and first responders reported to Village Square Parkway in Woodlake for a two-vehicle crash.

According to police, one person has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield Police and first responders reported to a two vehicle crash in Woodlake on Wednesday, Sept. 21 that left one person injured. Credit: Chesterfield Police Department

This crash is still under investigation.