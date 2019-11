CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a U-Haul truck brought down a power pole Sunday morning in Chesterfield.

Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash on the 9000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 10:13 a.m.

The crash caused power in the area to go out, including power at the 8News studios.

No word yet on how many were injured.

