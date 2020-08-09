Crash near Dalebrook Drive in Chesterfield shuts down lanes

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multivehicle crash in Chesterfield County is causing a delay in traffic.

According to VDOT, the south left shoulder and the left lane in the vicinity of Dalebrook Drive are closed. Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

