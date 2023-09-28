CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in the northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway is currently causing a significant backup for drivers in Chesterfield.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place just south of Midlothian Turnpike. The northbound right and center lanes are both currently closed and traffic is currently backed up to Belmont Road.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.