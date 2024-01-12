UPDATE: All lanes are open and the scene is clear.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County closed southbound travel lanes on Friday, Jan. 12.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the crash took place on Chippenham Parkway near the interchange with Iron Bridge Road.

As of 5:32 p.m., the south center and right lanes, as well as the right shoulder, were closed.

For the most updated traffic information, visit Virginia 511’s website.