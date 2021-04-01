Crash on I-95 blocks multiple lanes in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motor vehicle accident is causing lane closures on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

According to Virginia Department of Transportation, the north left shoulder, north left lane, south left shoulder and south left lane were initially all closed at mile marker 57.

As of 9:25 p.m., traffic has resumed on I-95 south but northbound lanes remained blocked. The north left shoulder, left lane and center are currently closed.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.