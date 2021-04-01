Crash on I-95 blocks multiple lanes in Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motor vehicle accident is causing lane closures on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

According to Virginia Department of Transportation, the north left shoulder, north left lane, south left shoulder and south left lane were initially all closed at mile marker 57.

As of 9:25 p.m., traffic has resumed on I-95 south but northbound lanes remained blocked. The north left shoulder, left lane and center are currently closed.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events