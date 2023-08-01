CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 caused miles of backups for drivers headed northbound Tuesday morning.

The crash was located in Chesterfield just before Route 620. The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the north right lane and right shoulder were closed due to the crash.

VDOT reported traffic backups had reached around 3 miles by 8 a.m., with backups seen reaching Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights.

