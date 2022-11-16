Update: VDOT has announced that all lanes are now open and the scene is clear. [Nov. 16, 2022, 6:51 p.m.]

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North is causing significant backups in Chesterfield.

According to 511Virgnia, the crash took place at mile marker 60.9, just before the West Hundred Road exit. The northbound left shoulder, as well as the left lane and center lane are all currently closed.

Northbound traffic is backed up about three miles to near Swift Creek. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.