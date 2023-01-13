Crash on I-95 south in Chesterfield causes 4.5 mile backups (VDOT)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 caused traffic backups in Chesterfield Friday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around mile marker 71, near Bells Road. The southbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed due to the crash.

VDOT reported traffic backups reaching 4.5 miles as of 7:53 a.m.