CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are experiencing delays on Interstate 95 South in Chesterfield County due to a crash.

The crash occurred in the afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 4 near the exit from Route 288, or World War II Veterans Memorial Highway.

Drivers are experiencing delays on Interstate 95 South in Chesterfield County due to a crash on Saturday, Nov. 4 (Photo: VDOT)

At 2:41 p.m., VDOT said the south left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder were closed.