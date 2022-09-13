RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South is causing delays for commuters in Chesterfield County.

The crash was first reported shortly before 5:45 p.m. and is located near the Pocahontas Parkway and Bells Road exit. The south center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

According to VDOT, there is approximately a backup of 3.5 miles.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

(Courtesy of VDOT 511 traffic cameras)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.