CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound is caused significant delays in Chesterfield County.

The crash was first reported at around 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, and was located near the Route 288 exit. The south right shoulder was reportedly closed as a result.

There was, at one point, a two-mile backup, according to VDOT. Drivers in the area were encouraged to find alternate routes and expect delays.

As of 6:30 p.m., the scene was still being cleared but no longer had a two-mile traffic backup.

