CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Powhite Parkway caused traffic backups for several miles Tuesday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield County, near Jahnke Road.

VDOT maps show traffic backups stretching from the Westover Gardens area through Courthouse Road.

Richmond Police were called to respond to the incident around 7:30 a.m.

8News has reached out to police for more information, stay with us for updates.