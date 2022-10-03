CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes on a section of River Road in Chesterfield County were closed Monday morning due to a crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash was located near the 8900 block of River Road, near Eanes Road. VDOT warned drivers to expect delays, as all east and west lanes were closed.

The Chesterfield County Police Department and Fire and EMS were called to respond to the incident just after 6 a.m. The fire department said River Road between Eanes and Graves Road will be closed for an “undetermined amount of time due to power lines down.”

