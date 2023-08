Chesterfield crash shuts down several lanes of I-95 south Thursday, Aug. 31 (Photo: VDOT)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield crash shut down several lanes of Interstate 95 Thursday morning.

Officials were called to respond to the crash around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. It was located on I-95 southbound near the 288 interchange.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the north left shoulder, south left shoulder, left lane, center lane and right shoulder were closed due to the crash.

