CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Pocahontas State Park will be hosting a holiday craft-making event to start December off right.

Participants are invited to attend the event at the state park’s visitor center — located at 10301 State Park Rd. in Chesterfield — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Attendees will craft a holiday keepsake using natural materials, like twigs and pinecones. Materials will be provided in a kit.

Organizers said the crafting event is suitable for all ages and abilities.

The event is free, although guests will have to pay admission fee at the state park’s gate.

Anyone with questions about the event can contact Rebecca.whalen@dcr.virginia.gov.