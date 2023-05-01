The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for two suspects connected with a larceny and credit card fraud incident. (Courtesy of CCPD)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for two suspects connected with a larceny and credit card fraud incident.

According to police, credit cards were among a number of items that were stolen from a parked vehicle.

The cards were used in Richmond by two different people. The Chesterfield County Police Department has released the following photos of those individuals and the vehicle they were using:

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 804-748-0660.